Ice Spice Moments That Prove People Are Obsessed With Her

Ever since the release of “Munch (Feelin' U)” last year, Ice Spice has spread her wings, and respectfully, glided over her peers as the people’s champ. Fans across the world have become low-key obsessed with Ice’s brand of baddie rap and image, using the Bronx native’s likeness to come up with types of content that has yet to leave social media timelines on all platforms.

More recently, a YouTuber by the name of The Different Nerd uploaded a tutorial of how he brought the gold-selling talent into the video game space for Street Fighter 6. After about 30 minutes, he accomplished his mission of implementing her character, which excited many fans who hoped to have a similar experience of boxing with their favorite artists, if Def Jam Records ever decides to bring back their famed game.

Elsewhere and since the very beginning of her ascension, internet moles have, of course, used Ice Spice to get off their viral memes as well. Some have edited her into pics with Martin Luther King Jr., either giving the civil rights legend a dub or being an attendee of the March on Washington. The captions played into the contemplative lyrics of "Bikini Bottom" where Ice raps, "How can I lose if I'm already chose? Like."

Even when it comes to physical items, Ice Spice is still a go-to person for inspiration. Talented creators across the globe have made Pokémon cards dedicated to her, most of which can be purchased on sites like Etsy. Additionally, last Halloween, some folks made costumes of the rapper that played into the outfit she wore in the “No Clarity” video and a wig that tried its best to reflect her natural fro. Lil Nas X copied her look from "Munch (Feelin' U)" as well, sparking plenty of laughs among the people.

Hate it or love, there is no escaping Ice Spice. To prove that, XXL compiled a list of moments and items that prove how regarded she’s become as a figure in hip-hop, on social media and much more. Check out the full list below.