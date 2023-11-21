Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj Clue Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants – Watch

A clue about Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's single "Barbie World" stumped Jeopardy! contestants during a recent episode on the game show.

The long-running quiz show Jeopardy! is currently in its Champions Wildcard series. On Nov. 17, the episode featured a clue about Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's hit single "Barbie World." Under the category of "Pop Music," the $1,000 clue read: "Ice Spice and this singer whose fans are called Barbz are fittingly on the Barbie soundtrack with 'Barbie World.'"

Contestant Tim answered, "Aqua," which is not correct but not totally wrong either. Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua is sampled on the "Barbie World" track. The other two contestants, Amy and Scott, were stumped and didn't even offer an answer, which of course is Nicki Minaj.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World" Nominated for Two Grammy Awards

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj released their Barbie movie soundtrack single "Barbie World" back in June. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Rap Song at the upcoming 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj is hoping to win her first Grammy award with the track. She has a total of 12 nominations throughout her career but has yet to bring home a golden gramophone.

See a Jeopardy! constant give the wrong answer to a clue about Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World" track below.

