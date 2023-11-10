Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert and More Nominated for Best Rap Song at 2024 Grammy Awards

The 2024 Grammy Awards are set for February of next year, and the nominations for Best Rap Song have been announced.

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Lil Uzi Vert Nominated for Best Rap Song at 2024 Grammy Awards

On Friday (Nov. 10), Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice snagged a Best Rap Song nomination for their song "Barbie World," off the Barbie soundtrack. Doja Cat earned a nomination as well for her Scarlet track "Attention." Lil Uzi Vert's "Just Wanna Rock," Drake and 21 Savage's "Rich Flex" and Killer Mike's "Scientists & Engineers" with André 3000 and Future also earned nominations.

Nicki's nod in a rap category is noteworthy after she criticized the Grammy Awards committee last year for not including her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Super Freaky Girl" in any rap category. The song was instead included in the Pop Song category.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Admits No One Told Her Percocets Were Addictive

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Gunna Nominated for Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the Best Rap Song nominations included Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems.

The trophy ended up going to Kendrick for his song "The Heart Part 5." The track peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 last May, even though it wasn't included on Kendrick Lamar's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which also won Best Rap Album at last year’s awards.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air on Feb. 4, 2024, on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

See the Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song below.

Watch the Grammy Nomination Announcement for Best Rap Song