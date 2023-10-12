Ice Spice Confirms She’s Dating Someone

Ice Spice is boo'd up.

Ice Spice Reveals She's in a Relationship

On Thursday (Oct. 12), Los Angeles Times debuted a new feature on budding rap star Ice Spice, where the Bronx, N.Y. rapper spoke on her meteoric rise to fame. During the interview, Spice confirmed she is currently dating someone. As for who the person is, Ice Spice decided to keep it a mystery because she wants her supporters "to keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music," she told LAT.

Ice Spice Maneuvers Through the Rap Industry

Ice Spice's focus on music has yielded great results, with two of her songs landing in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year. She has also encountered some negatives while maneuvering through the fast-paced the industry. During a recent interview with Variety, Ice noted how some female rappers act different behind the scenes.

"It is a competition at the end of the day," Ice Spice noted. "People want to be all 'I’m a girl’s girl,' but then behind the scenes being bitches. Basically, we here, the girls, are doing amazing. I’m excited to see it. I feel like the competition is what keeps us all excited because I think we all secretly enjoy competing and seeing who put that s**t on better and who’s gon’ get the most views."

In the same interview, she addressed rumors that she is an industry plant.