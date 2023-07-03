Ice Spice on Two Songs on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart Top 10

Ice Spice is the proud owner of two Billboard Hot 100 chart top 10 hits.

Ice Spice on Two Songs on Billboard Hot 100 Chart Top 10

On Monday (July 3), Billboard unveiled the latest ranking on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, revealing two Ice Spice tracks are positioned inside the top eight songs. Coming in a No. 8 is the Bronx, N.Y. rapper's collab with Taylor Swift, "Karma (Remix)." Right above it sits Ice Spice's new collab with Nicki Minaj, "Barbie Girl."

This adds to the "Munch (Feelin U)" rapper's list of top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2023. Last month, she was crowned as the artist with the most top five Billboard Hot 100 chart hits. The buzzing Big Apple rapper notched her first top five hit via her appearance on PinkPantheress' "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," which peaked at No. 3 back in February. In April, her "Princess Diana (Remix)" with Nicki Minaj debuted at No. 4. Taylor Swift's "Karma (Remix)" with Ice Spice debuted at No. 2 on the chart last month.

Ice Spice Continues to Blow Up

Ice Spice is continuing her meteoric rise to fame. She is coming off a performance at the 2023 BET Awards. Ice is currently slated to be on Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour along with Doechii. The tour will kick off on Halloween in San Francisco, Calif. In total, the "Woman" rapper will make 24 stops in cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Miami, New York, Boston, Detroit and more, before closing out on Dec. 13 in Chicago.

See Ice Spice's entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart below.

