Ice Spice Has Had One of the Fastest Come-Ups in Hip-Hop History

Ice Spice, the come-up queen, is all over the place.

Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Summer 2023 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon.

If anyone is experiencing huge moments one after another, in not just hip-hop, but entertainment, it’s Ice Spice. The 23-year-old Bronx-born artist looks to be having the fastest come-up any rapper has ever seen, with big opportunities landing in her lap on the regular. The first five months of the year have seen Ice everywhere, with modeling opportunities, special invites, big collabos and more. Moments that many artists only dream to have just one. Take a peek at Ice’s hot streak.

January 20

Ice gets her first big fashion job, modeling Beyoncé’s clothing line with Adidas, Ivy Park.

March 13

Dazed magazine gives Ice her first cover.

April 3

Ice lands a huge gig as the new face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2023 campaign “Heaven” and releases images on her Instagram.

April 12

Paper gives Ice magazine cover No. 2.

April 14

Nicki Minaj and Ice drop the official remix of Ice’s record, “Princess Diana,” and a steamy video.

April 24

On the heels of the hit song, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” Ice (and PinkPantheress) land a gig as one of the new bodies repping Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand, Skims, which was revealed via a statement from the reality star.

May 1

Ice attended the famed Met Gala after receiving a personal invite from Vogue’s Editor-in- Chief, Anna Wintour. The femcee made quite a stir walking the red carpet in a figure-hugging white Balmain gown.

May 5

Following the appearance at one of fashion’s biggest annual events, the Met Gala, Ice popped up as a special guest at Emilio Pucci’s fashion show in Florence, Italy.

May 11

Billboard jumps on the Ice Spice bandwagon by featuring the rookie rhymer on the cover of their May 13, 2023 - Issue 6.

May 27 and 28

After releasing the song “Karma (Remix)” together, pop superstar Taylor Swift invited Ice to come out and perform the record with her in front of a packed audience at New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium during Taylor’s Eras Tour—two nights in a row. The track is Ice’s highest-charting Billboard hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 as of printing.

June 13

Teen Vogue joins the fan club featuring Ice on their June 2023 cover.

June 23

The record and video for “Barbie World," Ice’s second collabo with Nicki Minaj and the single off the soundtrack for the new Barbie movie, drops.

June 23

Doja Cat announces The Scarlet Tour and Ice Spice is scheduled to be one of the special guests.

*(Ice accepted a spot in XXL’s 2023 Freshman Class, but pulled out before the photo shoot.)

