Doja Cat Announces The Scarlet Tour Featuring Ice Spice and Doechii

Doja Cat is hitting the road on tour this fall and she's bringing two fellow femcees with her in Ice Spice and Doechii.

Doja Cat Announces North American Tour

On Friday (June 23), Doja Cat announced she will be headlining the The Scarlet Tour this fall in conjunction with Live Nation. Special guests on the tour will include Ice Spice and TDE's Doechii. The tour will kick off on Halloween in San Francisco, Calif. In total, the "Woman" rapper will make 24 stops in cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Miami, New York, Boston, Detroit and more, before closing out on Dec. 13 in Chicago. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

Doja Cat Working on New Album

The announcement of the tour comes as Doja Cat appears to be finishing up on her upcoming new album. Last month, she revealed the title for the album, which was previously rumored to be called Hellmouth. In April, Doja Cat appeared to confirm she was done making pop records.

"No more pop," she tweeted. "[I] also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny,” she added. "I know they are. I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will."

Doja Cat's previous album Planet Her was nominated for Grammy awards for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Earlier this month, she put out the new track "Attention."

See Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour Dates Below

Oct. 31 — San Francisco, Calif. - Chase Center *

Nov. 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. - Crypto.com Arena *

Nov. 3 — Las Vegas, Nev. - T-Mobile Arena *

Nov. 5 — San Diego, Calif. - Viejas Arena *

Nov. 6 — Anaheim, Calif. - Honda Center *

Nov. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. - Footprint Center *

Nov. 10 — Denver, Colo. - Ball Arena *

Nov. 13 — Austin, Texas - Moody Center *

Nov. 15 — Houston, Texas - Toyota Center *

Nov. 16 — Dallas, Texas - American Airlines Center *

Nov. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena *

Nov. 21 — Miami, Fla. - Kaseya Center #

Nov. 24 — Tampa, Fla. - Amalie Arena *

Nov. 26 — Charlotte, N.C. . Spectrum Center #

Nov. 27 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena #

Nov. 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays Center #

Nov. 30 — Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center #

Dec. 2 — Boston, Mass. - TD Garden #

Dec. 4 — Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena #

Dec. 7 — Minneapolis, Minn. - Target Center #

Dec. 8 — Omaha, Neb.- CHI Health Center #

Dec. 10 — Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena #

Dec. 11 — Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena #

Dec. 13 — Chicago, Ill. - United Center #

* with Doechii

# with Ice Spice