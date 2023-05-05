Doja Cat Covers Back With Huge Bat Skeleton Tattoo

Doja Cat recently got her back covered with a huge tattoo of a bat skeleton.

On Friday (May 5), Doja Cat debuted her new ink in a carousel of photos on Instagram. The first photo shows her taking a selfie of her back. A tattoo is visible but not clear. The second photo is much closer and shows a huge tattoo of a skeleton of a bat. The bat's wing bones extend from one of the "Naked" rapper's shoulders to the other. Lengthwise, it goes from the nape of her neck to below mid-back. Doja only captioned the post with a bat emoji. However, in one photo in the post, she shared the meaning behind the eye-grabbing ink.

"Bats often represent death in a sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new. They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning," the highlighted passage of a screenshot reads. Possibly to shut down the trolling, she disabled the comments on the post.

Doja Cat got her first tattoos earlier this year in February. She's quickly adding to her collection, with matching tattoos on her forearms and another two on her wrists. She has another one on her bicep. Doja Cat appears to have seven tattoos now.

Doja Cat is fresh off a show-stealing appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, where she showed up looking like a real-life cat via the use of special effects prosthetics. Unfortunately, it might be Doja's first and last time getting an invite to the famed celebrity fashion show/fundraiser.

See Doja Cat's New Huge Back Tattoo and Show Off Some Other Tattoos Below