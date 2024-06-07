Doja Cat questions the sexuality of Star Wars character Chewbacca in a recent social media post.

Doja Cat Wonders If Chewbacca Is Gay

On Friday (June 7), Doja Cat hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a question with her fans about whether or not Chewbacca, the popular Wookie character from Star Wars, is a homosexual.

"Is Chewbacca fr gay though?" Doja opined. "Chewbacca could be gay. Chewbacca is the mother of bundles," she added in follow-up posts.

Some fans appeared to agree with Doja's assessment. "Yes he's a bear," wrote one fan. Another applauded Doja for "asking the real questions."

Doja Cat Could Be Onto Something

Doja is surprisingly not the first person to question whether or not Chewy is gay. It's actually been an ongoing rumor for many years, especially considering the Wookie's close relationship with Han Solo in the films. Fans also pointed out that Chewy is always being dramatic and making loud noises, and really enjoys being touchy-feely with Han. So, Doja might be on to something here.

In general, fans have petitioned for years that Star Wars do better to represent the LGBTQ community. Back in the mid-2010s, a viral petition amassed thousands of signatures to include an LGBTQ+ character in the Star Wars universe. Mark Hamil, the actor behind Luke Skywalker, signed it. Since then, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy said she'd consider putting a queer character in the universe if the story was right.

In 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, the characters Poe Damron and Finn shared a kiss, becoming the first openly gay characters in the series. However, many critics viewed the kiss as not going far enough to represent the LGBTQ community.

Check out Doja Cat's tweets about Chewbacca's sexuality below.

See Doja Cat's Tweets About Chewbacca's Sexuality

doja cat tweet Doja Cat/X loading...

doja cat tweet Doja Cat/X loading...

doja cat tweet Doja Cat/X loading...