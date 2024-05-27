Fans Think Doja Cat Is Dissing Her Father in Subliminal Instagram Caption

Doja Cat fans think that the rapper is dissing her father after the Grammy-winning superstar penned a subliminal caption underneath her recent Instagram post.

Did Doja Cat Throw Shade at Her Father?

On Sunday (May 26), Doja Cat hopped on Instagram and posted a slideshow of herself shocked and a blanket over her backside. The IG post's caption, however, captured her fan's attention based on how it was worded. Underneath the carousel of photos, the 28-year-old artist suggested that someone would regret their wrongdoings.

"I'm gonna turn you into my next project and you’re gonna have to listen to it for the rest of your god forsaken life," Doja Cat wrote.

Immediately, Doja Cat's IG followers commented on the California rhymer's post and assumed that she was referring to her father. Doja's fans applauded her for speaking up against him.

"You became a star in his absence [raised hands emoji] are star you shall remain," one user wrote.

"Baddies without daddies, UNITE[nail painting emoji]," another user typed.

Meanwhile, another user referred to Doja by her middle name and sympathized with the star about having an absent father.

"Welcome to the club Zandile," a third user penned. "South Africa is filled with deadbeat fathers unfortunately [crying emoji]."

Earlier that day, the blog page Onsite! reported that Doja Cat had something different in her IG post's caption. The previous writing found the rapper directly addressing her father's heavy medication use. The post can be seen below.

"Dad, lemme know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet cuz you a b***h," Doja Cat wrote.

Doja Cat's Brother Denies Abusing Her

Although Doja Cat is close-lipped when it comes to her family matters, they still managed to make headlines earlier this year. In January of 2024, Doja Cat's brother Raman Dalithando Dlamini faced allegations that he abused Doja after her mother claimed in a restraining order that Dlamini reportedly verbally and physically harmed the rapper. While speaking to The Shade Room, Doja's brother said the allegations were false. The video can be seen below.

Take a look at Doja Cat's Instagram post, which contains a possible jab at her father.

