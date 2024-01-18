Doja Cat’s Mother Claims Rapper Was Physically Abused by Her Brother – Report

Doja Cat is reportedly facing physical and verbal abuse from her older brother, the rapper's mother alleges.

Doja Cat's Mother Files Restraining Order

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), TMZ reported Doja Cat's mom Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer has filed a restraining order against her 30-year-old son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini. According to the celebrity news site, Doja's mother listed Doja as someone who also needs to be protected from Raman, citing an incident where he knocked the rapper's teeth out in a rage. The filing accuses Raman of stealing and destroying Doja's property as well as the physical abuse. Raman's actions have left Doja "unsafe and traumatized," according to docs obtained by TMZ.

A judge reportedly granted a temporary restraining order for Doja's mom. But they would not do the same for Doja unless she filed for it herself, TMZ reports.

XXL has reached out to Doja Cat's team for comment.

Doja Cat Plans New Tour

Doja Cat enjoyed a big year in 2023, which included the release of her No. 1 single "Paint the Town Read" as well as her latest album Scarlet. She spent the latter part of the year on her Scarlet Tour with Doechii and Ice Spice. She has a European leg of the tour planned to begin in June. She was recently announced as one of the headliners for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

