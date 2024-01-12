Here Are Adorable Childhood Photos of Travis Scott, Young Thug, Doja Cat and More

21 Savage may be the Slaughter King but he rolled out his new American Dream album in the most adorable way possible. He highlighted the project's guest appearances with childhood photos of the featured artists including Travis Scott, Young Thug and Doja Cat, among others.

On Friday (Jan. 12), 21 Savage dropped his new solo album, American Dream. While the LP's cover art clearly refers to the London-born rapper's recently updated immigration status, the imagery also features a photo of 21 as a very young child. With that theme in mind, the Slaughter Gang boss hit up Instagram this week to promote his latest opus with a number of incredibly cute pictures of the artists he collaborated with on American Dream.

21 Savage shared a photo of Young Thug as a very dapper adolescent along with the simple caption, "Free You." While Thugger continues to fight for his freedom during the ongoing YSL RICO trial, he appears on the American Dream cut "Pop Ur S**t." After posting youthful images of R&B singers Brent Faiyaz and Summer Walker, who are also featured on the album, Lil Durk comes next. The even littler Durkio appears as a toddler with his immediately recognizable smile.

In the same vein as Young Thug, Travis Scott's childhood photo finds Cactus Jack decked out in his finest attire. Travis joins 21 on the Metro Boomin-produced track "Née-Nah." Young Metro got similar social media treatment from 21 Savage as he laid the groundwork for a solid portion of the beats on American Dream. However, in the case of Metro Boomin, he appears in the photo below as an infant.

Coming off of a stellar year in 2023, Doja Cat lands on 21 Savage's third studio album in the form of the song "N.H.I.E." In her baby picture, Doja appears to be about one year old as she beams delightfully from within her high chair.

Check out the photos below to see 21 Savage and his American Dream cohorts as adorable young children.

