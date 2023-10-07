21 Savage Is Finally Returning to London, Releases Statement on Being Official U.S. Resident

21 Savage is finally returning to London and released a statement on being an official U.S. resident.

21 Savage Can Travel Abroad Again, Will Perform in London

On Friday (Oct. 6), 21 Savage jumped on his Instagram page to announce that he plans to return to his native London for a special international performance. This after the rapper's immigration attorney, Charles Kuck, announced in a statement that 21 Savage, born "She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has officially become a permanent U.S. resident and can now travel overseas.

"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE," the statement reads. "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."

On his IG, 21 Savage shared a video called "London I’m Coming Home," which includes footage of his childhood memories in London (you can watch it below). The clip also hinted at his return to the United Kingdom, where he was born. This is will be a pivotal moment for the rap superstar, as he will perform in London for the first time.

21 Savage's Immigration Issue Has Been Resolved

21 Savage was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Feb. 3, 2019, for being an undocumented immigrant. Authorities noted that 21 is actually a citizen of the United Kingdom and living in the U.S. unlawfully on an expired visa due to his convicted felon status. The next day, his birth certificate was released, proving that the Grammy-winning rapper was born in the UK. At the time, 21 Savage's legal team said that the arrest was based on "wrong info about prior criminal charges."

Following his ICE arrest, 21 had to go through a harrowing legal battle to stay in the U.S. and not get deported. Last April, the situation was reported to be in limbo due to pending criminal charges in Georgia. This past August, the Atlanta-based rhymer couldn't get into Canada because of some immigration issues, so Travis Scott took his place on the It's All a Blur Tour stops in Canada.

Thankfully, 21 Savage's immigration status has been resolved and he's free to travel outside the U.S. for work, as Drake revealed on the For All the Dogs track "8AM in Charlotte."

Watch 21 Savage's video below.

Watch 21 Savage Return Home to London in His "London, I'm Coming Home" Video Below