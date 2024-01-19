Doja Cat’s Brother Denies He Abused Her

Doja Cat's brother is denying allegations he abused her.

Doja Cat's Brother Speaks

On Thursday afternoon (Jan. 18), The Shade Room caught up with Doja Cat's brother Raman Dalithando Dlamini, who made headlines earlier in the day when news broke that Doja Cat's mother claimed in a restraining order request that he abused the rapper. Raman claims the allegations are a farce. In the clip, which can be seen below, Raman appears to be finishing a run at a park when he is accosted by paparazzi who pepper him with questions. He mostly remains mum, offering "no comment" as a response.

However, when asked specifically about the restraining order, Raman responds. "Nah, I don't have a restraining order against me."

When asked if the allegations are false he replies, "Yes."

"I haven't seen anybody in years, bro. What are you talking about?" he adds.

He also denies hurting his mother.

Doja Cat's Mother Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Raman

On Thursday morning, TMZ broke the news that Doja Cat's mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer has recently filed for a restraining order against Raman. In her filing, she reportedly cited multiple violent incidents, including Raman verbally and physically abusing Doja Cat and knocking her teeth out in one instance.

Doja Cat has yet to publicly respond to the allegations. XXL has reached out to Doja Cat's team for comment.

See video of Doja Cat's brother denying physical abuse toward his sister below.

