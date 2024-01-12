Jay-Z Praises Doja Cat’s Verse on ‘Jeezu’ and Thinks It’s Unlike Anything He’s Heard From Her

Jay-Z is giving Doja Cat props for her verse on The Book of Clarence Soundtrack song "Jeezu."

Jay-Z Praises Doja Cat Raps

On Thursday (Jan. 11) Jay-Z and The Book of Clarence writer-director Jeymes Samuel conducted a talk with fans via Spaces on X, formerly known as Twitter. During the conversation, which can be heard below, Hov big-ups Doja Cat for her performance on the track "Jeezu" with Kodak Black and Adekunle Gold.

"Even with Doja [Cat] on [the soundtrack]," Jigga began at the 1:04:24-mark of the video below. "Her performance on ['Jeezu'] was unlike anything that I’ve heard from her. The way she attacks that music it’s like, 'Wow, this is a different Doja.' And it may not be different for her. I don’t know. That’s a question for her. It may not have felt different for her, but as a listener, as someone who has consumed her music and loves what she does, I was like, 'Man, this feels new for her.' This feels like a new space."

Doja Cat's verse on "Jeezu" finds her ditching her normal pop-tinged output and handing out straight bars.

"Yup, y'all ain't know me back then/I was tapped in corners, I was backed in," she raps. "They gon' judge me only based upon the fashion/Mama taught me only judge 'em from they actions/Free of guilt, because you never caught me lackin.'"

Jay-Z Makes Appearance on The Book of Clarence Soundtrack

Jay-Z also makes a cameo on The Book of Clarence Soundtrack on the song "I Want You Forever" featuring D'Angelo. Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks and more make guests appearances on the 11-song offering as well.

Check out to Jay-Z's comments about Doja Cat's verse on "Jeezu" below.

Listen to a Conversation With Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel About The Book Clarence

Listen to "Jeezu" With Jeymes Samuel, Doja Cat, Kodak Black Featuring Adekunle Gold