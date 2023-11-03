Doja Cat Has Funny Reaction to Her Mic Going Out During Performance

Doja Cat had a mic issue during a recent stop on her The Scarlet Tour and her reaction to the mishap was hilarious.

Doja Cat Reacts to Mic Going Out During Concert

On Thursday night (Nov. 2), Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour rolled through Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. In video captured from her set, which can be seen below, Doja begins to perform her hit SZA-assisted track "Kiss Me More." However, her mic is not working. Doja first tries to power through the song, while also trying to figure out why the microphone isn't functioning properly. At one point, she shakes the mic frantically with her mouth agape in an almost cartoonish manner, to no avail.

When the verse comes in, she all but gives up on the mic and begins to feed off the energy of the crowd who is rapping the lyrics to her. Eventually, a stagehand runs up and hands her a new mic, to the delight of the crowd.

Doja Cat Kicks Off The Scarlet Tour

Doja Cat is two shows into her The Scarlet Tour, which kicked off on Halloween in San Francisco, Calif. Along with Ice Spice and Doechii, Doja's cross-country jaunt will hit up 24 cities including Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Boston, Detroit and more, before closing out in Chicago on Dec. 13.

See video of Doja Cat's hilarious reaction to her mic going out during a recent concert below.

Watch Doja Cat Perform "Kiss Me More" on Tour