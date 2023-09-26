See How Different Rappers Looked When They First Got in the Game and Now

Think back to the time a rapper appeared in their very first music video or on a red carpet. Their look is likely fresh-faced, little to no tattoos and much different than the artist seen today. When rappers start their music career, they're not only showing up with their skills but in the latest trends of the moment, too. Seeing how different rappers looked when they first got in the game and now can be quite surprising.

Drake is one of the biggest examples of an artist who came in the game looking much different than he does now. Early on in his career, he graced the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards in 2005, with a big smile, boyish charm and collared shirt. This was about six months before he dropped his first mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2006. Fast-forward to 2023, and Drizzy's got braids in his hair, plus baggier ’fits are his fashion choices these days.

Cardi B's fame started popping off when she became a cast member on Love & Hip Hop in 2015. By 2016, she released her first mixtape, Gangsta B***h Music, Vol. 1, and left the reality show shortly after. When taking a look at the Bronx native's early moments on red carpets compared to her present-day photos at awards shows, Cardi has certainly experienced a glow up. The Grammy-winning rapper has been open about embracing plastic surgery so there really shouldn't be a surprise with that.

There's more artists who look very different back when they first entered hip-hop compared to their modern-day image now, including Playboi Carti, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, YNW Melly and more. Take a look at all the big changes below.