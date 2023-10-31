Rappers Halloween Costumes 2023 – Ice Spice, Tyga, Saweetie and More

With Halloween officially here on Tuesday (Oct. 31), many of today's biggest rappers have already pulled out all the stops for their spooky costumes. Celebrities always go above and beyond for their spooky season fits, but rappers really went above and beyond for this year's Halloween festivities. Whether it was Ice Spice dressed as the adorable Betty Boop or Tyga completely transforming himself into the Terrifier, the metamorphosis rappers made this year was very impressive.

As Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, fans already had the chance to get in on the fun this past weekend too. Sexyy Red's supporters had some of the best costumes this year, with the St. Louis rapper shouting out her fans' dedication to nailing her unique look. A JT fan actually shocked the City Girls rapper with her unbelievable eye for detail, and JT noted on IG on Monday (Oct. 30) that she felt she was looking in a mirror.

At other Halloween celebrations, Saweetie was seen stepping out as Tim Burton's Edward Scissorhands and Megan Thee Stallion unveiled an impeccably detailed Talking Flowers costume from Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, as well as a Death the Kid fit from the anime Soul Eater. Meanwhile, Diddy has continued to keep fans on their toes, as he teased on his Instagram that he wouldn't be revealing his costume this year until the end of Halloween night. The Bad Boy Records mogul has become known for his masterful Halloween costumes. In 2022 he stepped out as Heath Ledger's Joker.

As Halloween comes to a close, XXL has compiled a list of some of the best costumes worn this year. Check them out below.