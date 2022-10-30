Diddy Dresses Up as Heath Ledger’s Joker for Halloween

Every Halloween, Diddy always comes through with a unique costume, and for this spooky season, the rap mogul has outdone himself. The Bad Boy Records mogul dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker, and he nailed it.

On Saturday (Oct. 29), Diddy hopped on his Instagram account and posted several photos and videos of himself dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker in the 2008 film The Dark Knight. The billionaire music executive did a phenomenal job recreating the late actor's Oscar-winning portrayal of Joker—from the makeup, to the clothing to even mimicking the comic villain's diabolical personality.

In one video, Diddy, as Joker, is in a warehouse holding a fake machine gun when he starts jumping up and down, a fake grenade falls out of his ammunition belt. Diddy looks down and then laughs hysterically. He captioned the video, "Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha," along with a joker card, middle finger and pumpkin emojis.

In the second clip, Diddy is standing in the middle of the street and stops a vehicle. He walks up to the car and in the passenger seat is none other than Tyler, The Creator. "Tyler, The Creator," he says while delivering a sinister laugh. "Tyler, The Creator, you're my favorite rapper in the world." The Odd Future leader is laughing and is also impressed by Diddy's costume. "This is top tier," he said. After exchanging pleasantries, Diddy turns the table on Tyler and tries to carjack him before he drives off.

In the third clip, Diddy is on a street corner and he walks towards the camera to inform the viewers that he's going to club Love to dance and celebrate. The rap mogul then delivers Joker's classic line in The Dark Knight: "Why so serious?"

Diddy truly outdid himself this Halloween with his Joker costume. Bravo!

Watch Diddy as Heath Ledger's Joker character for Halloween Below