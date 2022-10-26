Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up

Kanye West is claiming Diddy fought Drake at Ye's Yeezy Season 1 fashion show and Jay-Z had to jump in to break it up.

Kanye continues to talk to anyone who will put a mic in front of his face, despite the detriment it's having on his career. On Monday (Oct. 24), Ye appeared on episode No. 332 of the Lex Fridman Podcast where he continued to spread his thoughts on the media, anti-Semitism, the U.S. election and more. During one of his seemingly stream-of-consciousness rants, Ye breezed over details about his Yeezy Season 1 fashion show in February of 2015, which he claimed featured a kerfuffle backstage between Diddy and Drake.

"This fashion show was so popular Justin Bieber had to sit in the second row," Kanye says at the 1:06:48-mark of the interview. "At that time, Puff Daddy had beef with Drake. Drake still came to the show and Jay-Z had to break up the fight backstage."

This alleged incident happened just three months after Diddy reportedly punched Drake during a brawl outside a Miami nightclub in December of 2014. Diddy and Drake's beef reportedly stemmed from Drake using the beat for "0-100/The Catch Up," which Puff claimed was initially his record.

Diddy denied putting hands on Drake during an interview several months after the alleged club squabble.

"I did not put hands on Drake and I do not want any problems with Drake," Diddy told The Breakfast Club. "Drake is...right now. That’s all I have to say. He’s putting in his work. I didn't do nothing to Drake. Drake is my friend."

XXL has reached out to Diddy, Drake and Jay-Z's reps for comment on Ye's new claim.

See Ye's Entire Interview With Lex Fridman Below