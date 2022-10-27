Westside Gunn Trends Following News That Kanye West Allegedly Wanted to Name His Album After Hitler

Westside Gunn's name is trending on Twitter following reports coming out that Kanye West was allegedly fascinated by Adolf Hitler and wanted to name an album after the murderous dictator, prompting people to bring up WSG's Hitler Wears Hermes series.

On Thursday (Oct. 27), CNN published an article reporting someone close to Ye says the rapper admired Adolf Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the source told CNN.

According to the source, Ye even contemplated naming his 2018 Ye album after the loathed German tyrant.

The article was published on the eve of the release of Westside Gunn's new Hitler Wears Hermes 10 project, which caused many people on Twitter to call out the similarities.

"Me watching the media slander Kanye for wanting to name his album after Hitler while enjoying all 10 of Westside Gunn's HWH projects," one Twitter user captioned a wide-eyed photo of Lil Durk.

"We let Westside Gunn rock for years with Hitler cover art now Kanye looks up to him all of a sudden now we like 'WOAH DERE!' All of this including the report CNN put out couldve been called out hella time ago lmao," another person posted.

"Everybody cancelling @kanyewest would have @WESTSIDEGUNN on they platform cause all they care about is popular opinion Hip-Hop is supposed to be against corporate America," someone else opined.

Westside Gunn's Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series has been on a 10-year run. Back in 2019, WSG frequent collaborator Conway The Machine admitted in a VladTV interview that Jewish record execs took issue with the title. He explained the title is actually a spin on the name of the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

Kanye has been catching heat from all sides for his anti-Semitic and White Lives Matter comments. His alleged Hitler admiration is just the latest strike.

XXL has reached out to Kanye West's rep for comment.

