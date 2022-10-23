Lil Durk Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder Case Dropped – Report

Lil Durk's charges of criminal attempt to commit murder and more have reportedly been dropped.

According to Channel 2 Action News' report, published on Saturday (Oct. 22), the Fulton County District Attorney's Office is reportedly no longer pursuing criminal charges against Lil Durk in connection to a shooting outside of The Varsity in Atlanta on Feb. 5, 2019. A police detective claimed that video footage showed Durk, born Derrick Banks, shooting a man while driving near the restaurant.

The incident left one man, identified as 23-year-old Alexander Weatherspoon, with a non-lethal bullet wound in the thigh. It's also alleged that the victim was robbed of $30,000, a gold chain and a car during the attack.

Subsequently, Durkio was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawsful for employed by associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in crime, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In an interview with Channel 2 Action News, the 7220 creator denied any involvement in the shooting.

"I have nothing to hide. I have nothing to run from," he said. "I had a rough past, but me moving to Atlanta, I just thought that changed my whole identity — my thinking."

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Durk's attorney, Manny Arora, said, "While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him."

XXL has reached out to reps for Lil Durk, as well as his attorney and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for comment.