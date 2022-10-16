Kanye West Blasts Diddy, Says Meek Mill Is a Fed on Drink Champs

On the latest episode of Drink Champs, Kanye West called out Diddy and believed that Meek Mill is a fed.

Kanye West delivered another explosive interview on the Drink Champs podcast, which premiered Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV. During his conversation with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Ye said that he doesn't have any celebrity friends because no one helped him when he went on social media asking for assistance after he allegedly claimed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian kidnapped his daughter North earlier this year. The Chicago rapper-producer then aimed his vitriol at Diddy and Meek Mill, whom he both called "fake hard niggas."

"All these fake hard niggas, fuck you! All you fake hard niggas, fuck you!" he seethed. "Y'all can't shoot nobody noways."

Ye then suggested that Meek is working with the feds and claimed the reason why the Philly rapper is staying out of jail is because he made a deal with the feds to constantly keep pulling Kanye's coattails.

Finally, Kanye appeared to compare himself to the late Michael Jackson.

"You shut the fuck up about Michael," he stated. "I'm Michael now. Every Michael you can think of, but mostly godfather Michael now."

Kanye's attacks at Diddy and Meek follow his outlandish remarks about the fallen martyr George Floyd. During his conversation, the Chicago rapper-produced stated that he believed George Floyd died of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."

Kanye West is all over the place in his interview with Drink Champs.

Watch Kanye West's Full Interview on the Drink Champs Podcast Below