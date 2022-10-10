Geto Boys’ Willie D Responds to Backlash After Saying Kanye West’s Mother Died by Suicide

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.

Willie D is responding to backlash he received for saying Kanye West's mother Donda West died by suicide due to Ye's outrageous antics.

On Sunday (Oct. 9), the veteran rapper and Getto Boys member hopped on social media to share his thoughts on the response he got for inferring Donda West killed herself instead of the official coroner's ruling about the death.

“I woke up this morning to a block party,” began Willie D in a video posted to his Instagram page. “Had to get rid of all these Kanye West stans. All in the DMs, all in the comments section of my Instagram, because I put up a post saying that I don't believe Kanye West mama died of a botched surgery. I think she killed herself because she realized she had created a self-loathing coconut. Now, they got mad at me and was trying to bully me because I said what I said, but when Kanye West wore the 'White Lives Matter' shirt they were praising him as a free thinker, someone who can't be controlled. The irony, do you see it? So, having considered you guys' beef, I got a change of heart. I'ma go ahead and be the bigger man and apologize for putting up that post and saying what I said. What I should have said is, fuck all y'all. No more talk."

On Oct. 8, Willie D raised eyebrows when he first opined that Kanye West's mother's 2007 death was a result of her being fed up with Ye.

"Kanye West's Civil Rights activist mama didn't die because of a botched surgery," Willie D wrote on Facebook. "I think she committed [suicide] after realizing she had raised a self loathing [coconut]."

Kanye West's mother died at the age of 58 as a result of coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors in connection to a cosmetic surgery. The death has had a major affect on Ye, who at one point held Donda's surgeon accountable for her passing.

Kanye West has drawn the ire of several of his colleagues over the last week after debuting "White Lives Matter" shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris on Oct. 3, and following up by making disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement. He's been called out by Diddy, Boosie BadAzz, Justin Bieber and others.

See Willie D Responding to Backlash Over His Comments About Kanye West's Mother Below