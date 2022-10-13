Kanye West Resurfaces With Kid Rock and Ray J at Premiere of Candace Owens’ Black Lives Matter Documentary ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’

Following the controversy filled events of last week, Kanye West resurfaced last night alongside Kid Rock and Ray J at the premiere of Candace Owens' Black Lives Matter documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

On Wednesday night (Oct. 12), right-wing pundit and author Candace Owens debuted her new doc bashing the Black Lives Matter movement at the Woolworth Theater in Nashville, Tenn. Kanye West showed up to support his political pal and also posed for pics with Kid Rock and Ray J.

According to TMZ, Candace Owens, who recently leaked audio of Kim Kardashian bashing Whitney Houston, is working with Ye and Ray J in their attempt to get back at the Kardashian family. Kid Rock and Kanye's connection is that the two have mutual love for Donald Trump. Kanye seems to be returning the favor after Candace Owens attended his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show earlier this month and the duo rocked "White Lives Matter" shirts.

Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images loading...

Kanye West continues his run of controversial moves, which began on Oct. 3 when he debuted "White Lives Matter" shirts at his Paris fashion show. Since then, he's defended the shirts, waged war on Diddy, delivered anti-Semitic rants and was briefly suspended from Instagram and Twitter for violating company policy.

This week, the controversy has continued, with LeBron James' talk show The Shop pulling an unaired episode with the rapper due to "hate speech."

"Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West," James' business partner Maverick Carter announced in a statement on Tuesday (Oct. 11). "Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate."

Yesterday, Kanye was called to task by the American Jewish Committee.