Kanye West Gets Locked Out of Twitter Account After Being Suspended From Instagram

It looks like Kanye West is off social media for a while. According to reports, Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account after reportedly being suspended from Instagram.

According to a Buzzfeed News story, published on Sunday (Oct. 9), Kanye West has been removed from Twitter after posting an anti-Semitic tweet on their platform, which violated their policies.

"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” Ye wrote in the deleted tweet late Saturday night (Oct. 8). "The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also[.] You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda[.]"

The tweet was up on the platform for a couple of hours before it was removed and replaced with "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules."

A Twitter spokesperson told XXL that "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies."

The Chicago rapper posted his anti-Semitic tweet a day after he slammed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for purportedly kicking him off Instagram. However, Ye's Instagram account is still active. Nevertheless, Kanye wrote a tweet on Saturday aimed at him on Twitter as well.

"Look at this Mark," he wrote along with a photo of himself hanging out with the Meta CEO. "How you gone kick me off instagram[.] You used to be my nigga[.]"

However, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is poised to acquired Twitter for $44 billion, welcomed the mercurial producer on Saturday. "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" he tweeted.

There's no word on how long Kanye will be blocked from using Twitter.

Within the past week, Kanye West has been on a social media tirade as he defended himself for wearing his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at his Yeezy Season 9 collection in Paris last week. During his run on Instagram, he announced that the Black Lives Matter movement is over—which is not—and accused his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian of kidnapping Chicago, among other things. Kanye also went to war with Diddy and Boosie Badazz on the social-networking platform.

The 45-year-old artist then sat down for an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Hopefully, Kanye West's respite from social media will give him some time to reflect about his actions on these two platforms.