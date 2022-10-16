Kanye West Believes George Floyd Died Because of Fentanyl, Says Cop’s Knee Wasn’t ‘on His Neck Like That’

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast and said George Floyd died because of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."

During his interview on Drink Champs, which premiered on Saturday (Oct. 15) on Revolt TV, Kanye West was discussing Candace Owens' documentary on Black Lives Matter, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, and apparently in the movie it talks about George Floyd's death by the hands of former White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The film has now led Kanye to believe that George Floyd's death was actually caused by his alleged usage of fentanyl and that the cop's knee wasn't "on his neck like that."

Ye then went on to compare George Floyd to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh who passed away from cancer last November. Additionally, the Chicago producer claimed that "the Jewish media" is trying to silence him.

For the record, George Floyd was murdered in May 2020 by White Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin when he put his knee on his neck and suffocated him for nearly nine minutes. The horrific incident was filmed by an onlooker and, subsequently, the graphic video went viral on social media. The chilling footage sparked outcry and protests from around the world.

In April of 2021, Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

After Kanye said his outlandish remarks about George Floyd, N.O.R.E. pushed back and told Ye that when he wore his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt during his Paris fashion show, he disappointed a lot of Black people who once admired and supported him. The rapper-turned-podcaster then asked Kanye why he wants to keep hurting Black people.

"We Black people, we black panthers...we fuck with you when you say it's time to fuck with you," N.O.R.E. said. "We want to continue to follow you, you're Ye."

"We know White lives matters, we know that," he continued. "But Black lives matter when we get killed every single fuckin' day. We have to notice that."

The latest Kanye West episode with Drink Champs is being tagged "Ye 3," however it's the Donda album creator's second appearance on the show. The 45-year-old producer's first sit-down on DC was divided into two different episodes last November.

Overall, it looks Kanye West is still being a provocateur with his eyebrow-raising comments.

Watch the full Kanye West Interview with Drink Champs Below