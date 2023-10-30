Sexyy Red's signature look has become one of this year's biggest Halloween sensations, as dozens of fans dressed up as the St. Louis rapper over the weekend.

On Sunday (Oct. 29), Sexyy Red asked fans to send her their best Sexyy Red costumes on X, formerly known as Twitter. Shortly afterward, dozens of videos and pictures uploaded to X showed fans donning their best Sexyy fits. The rapper shouted out one supporter in particular, who went so far as to get a custom "Big Sexyy" chain.

"She winnin so far y'all," Sexyy wrote in the caption on X on Sunday (Oct. 29).

However, other fans were just as devoted to Sexyy's look. One supporter recreated her Hood Hottest Princess cover art, while other fans sported stacks of cash and Sexyy Red's fitted red Yankee cap and baby bump.

Khia Slams Fans for Comparing Her to Sexyy Red

Despite the love from her fans, not everyone is a lover of Sexyy Red this year. Khia recently went off on fans for comparing her to the "SkeeYee" rapper. It all started on Monday (Oct. 23), when Khia went live on YouTube.

"These h*es was raised by Trina," Khia snapped in the video below, referencing her long-held feud with Trina. "I'm 'bout tired of y'all comparing me to these h*es...I said 'My neck, my back, my p*ssy and my crack' and still had my hair tied up like a queen. First day, I ain't changed a bit."

"It ain't eating no n***as a*s and sucking no n***as toes," she added, seemingly referencing Sukihana and Sexyy Red. "Y'all h*es couldn't have grown up listening to me. 'Cause that ain't how I roll."

Sexyy ultimately ended up responding.

"Just another ol washed up h@g hatin ona young turnt rich btch. Hatin on bad btches den & still ah mad hater," she wrote in a since-deleted comment on the Instagram blog The Neighborhood Talk.

See Sexyy Red's fans show love for the rapper below.

