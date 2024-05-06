Doja Cat Wears Nothing But a Towel Before 2024 Met Gala

Doja Cat turned heads before her entrance at the 2024 Met Gala for showing up wearing a towel for a dress.

Doja Cat's Outfit Before 2024 Met Gala Goes Viral

On Monday (May 6), the annual Met Gala went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for this year's event is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, with an emphasis on "clothing and fashion so fragile that it can't ever be worn again." Before she even hit the event, Doja Cat wore an outfit that had people talking.

She was first pictured outside at The Mark hotel with nothing on but a towel covering her body and high heels. A tag on the towel read "Dress." She also had smeared black mascara to give off the effect of crying. Inside the event, Doja exchanged her towel for a full-length whiteT-shirt that had the appearance of being soaking wet.

Doja Cat's Met Gala Getup Goes Viral in 2023

This is the second year in a row that Doja Cat's Met Gala getup has had the internet talking. At the event last year, Doja showed up appearing like a real-life cat with the use of special effects prosthetics. She even went the extra mile by meowing through an interview instead of speaking actual words.

It was unclear if Doja Cat would even be invited back to the event this year. Last year, she was videoed vaping in the museum. According to Met Gala coordinator and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, smoking is an act that could get someone not invited back. However, it looks like an acception was made for the Scarlet rapper.

Check out photos of Doja Cat's outfit before the 2024 Met Gala, her official Gala look and her explaining the wardrobe choice below.

See Doja Cat Before the 2024 Met Gala

Doja Cat and Beka Gvishiani at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images loading...

Doja Cat at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images loading...

See Doja Cat's Official 2024 Met Gala Look

Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images loading...

Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...