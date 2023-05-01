Doja Cat Uses Special Effects Prosthetics to Appear as Real-Life Cat for 2023 Met Gala

Doja Cat stole the show at the 2023 Met Gala by showing up looking like a real-life cat.

Tonight (May 1), the famed Met Gala is taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, N.Y. and the stars are out. Doja Cat, who is known for turning heads at fashion events, did so again after showing up with a heavy dose of special effects prosthetics that made her look like a real-life cat.

This year celebrates the opening of the Met's Costume Institute exhibition "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," in honor of the famed designer who worked at fashion houses such as Balmain, Chloé, Fendi and Chanel. Doja's Cat's costume is reportedly a homage to Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. The internet has been weighing in on Doja's look.

"I’m going to be honest I really like the Doja Cat outfit I really do," one person posted.

"After the experiences I had at art school, seeing people call Doja Cat weird is so funny because this is literally what creativity looks like," another tweet reads.

Several rappers are in attendance at the event including Ice Spice, who reportedly received a personal invite from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Pusha T, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Dr. Dre and others. A video has gone viral of A$AP Rocky using a woman's face to climb over a barrier outside a hotel prior to the event.

See Photos and Video of Doja Cat at the 2023 Met Gala Below

Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images loading...