Doja Cat Trolls Fans Over What Genre Her New Album Will Be

Doja Cat is currently working on the follow-up to her Grammy-nominated Planet Her album and the "Kiss Me More" rapper is currently trolling fans as to what the genre of the project will be.

Back on Sept. 13, CR Fashion Book shared an interview with Doja Cat mostly speaking on fashion. However, she gave a curious response when asked about the direction of her new album.

"We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much," Doja said. "I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun. I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house."

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Doja Cat hopped on Twitter to respond to fans who were confused about the proposed deviation from her normal content.

"I'm not doing a german rave culture album you guys i was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it," Doja Cat tweeted. "I'm doing an R&B album ... Straight R&B no rap at all."

Shortly afterward, she admitted she was dishonest.

"Yall I was lying," she added. "I'm doing an experimental jazz album. I thought it would be funny to steer you into believing i was doing r&b cuz i knew it would work but I'm doing experimental jazz now, honest truth."

Clearly having fun trolling at this point she continued, "[Just kidding] its r&b ... I'm gonna rap on it tho [swear to God] ... There's only gonna be one rap verse on it though and its gonna be 8 bars."

When a fan asked if that would be after the A side and B side, Doja answered, "That was also a lie. There is no side A or side B. The album will have 8 sides and will come in a cube shape."

In conclusion, Doja shared a voice message on Twitter, where she claimed she was seriously coming out with a rock album with "emo jams" called Rock Out Vol. 1.

Doja is clearly playing into people saying she is not a rapper. For the past few years, she has had to fight against fans not considering her a rapper because she incorporates a lot of R&B. Last December, she lashed out in response.

"Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial," she told Rolling Stone. "They don’t know what they’re talking about."

Earlier this year, Remy Ma admitted Doja Cat fans "came for her life" after Rem said she didn't think Doja was a rapper while being interviewed on the Drink Champs podcast.

See Doja Cat Trolling Fans About the Genre of Her Upcoming Album Below