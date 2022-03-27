Remy Ma Says Doja Cat Is Not a Rapper

Remy Ma isn't convinced Doja Cat is a rapper.

On March 25, the Drink Champs podcast released its latest episode, which features Remy Ma. During the episode, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper was asked about Doja Cat. Remy Ma gave the "Say So" artist props, but said she did not believe Doja falls under the category of a rapper.

"I don't think she's a rapper," Remy commented. "Let's be clear with that. I don't put her in the rapper category. I don't think she's a rapper but she makes dope records. I think she's dope."

The veteran MC's opinion on whether or not Doja Cat is a rap act sparked debate on social media.

"Remy ma can take several seats saying doja cat isn’t a rapper. that doesn’t even make sense," one person posted on Twitter.

"I agree with Remy Ma 100% on this Doja Cat topic," another Twitter user commented. "Doja make dope music but Doja Cat is not a rapper."

"With all due respect to Remy Ma, Doja Cat has absolutely done her homework when it comes to Hip Hop itself," someone else posted. "She can rap. Extremely well. So, yeah."

Doja Cat has been fighting for respect in the rap world for the last few years. Last December, Doja Cat fired back at people who said she wasn't a rapper during an interview with Rolling Stone.

"Anyone who says that I’m not a rapper is in denial," Doja said. "They don’t know what they’re talking about."

Seven months prior, Doja lashed at on social media following her nomination for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Awards.

"DONT EVER FUCKIN DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS FUCKIN THAT. Stream Very Best," she typed.

Doja recently claimed she was quitting music.

See more Twitter reactions to Remy Ma saying Doja Cat is not a rapper below.