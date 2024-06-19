Remy Ma's son Jayson Scott is being charged with first-degree murder along with another man.

Remy Ma's Son Charged With First-Degree Murder

On Wednesday (June 19), XXL confirmed with the New York Police Department that Remy Ma's 23-year-old son and oldest child, Jayson Scott, had been arrested in The Bronx. On Tuesday (June 18), Scott was officially charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Scott was arrested along with a 22-year-old man from Queens named Richard Swyger. He was similarly charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Swyger was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The NYPD explained in a statement the arrest was in connection to the murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux back on June 7, 2021.

"Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot at the intersection of 148 Street and Rockaway Boulevard, within the confines of the 113 Precinct," an NYPD spokesperson told XXL. "Upon arrival, officers observed a 47-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased."



Local outlet Fox 5 New York reported that investigators are also looking into the possibility that the crime was a murder for hire. This has not been confirmed.

XXL has reached out to Remy Ma's team for further comment.

Remy Ma Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison

Remy Ma is no stranger to legal issues. In May of 2008, Remy was sentenced to eight years in prison after she was charged with shooting her associate Makeda Barnes-Joseph. She was convicted on multiple charges including attempted coercion and assault. Remy ended up serving six of the eight-year sentence before she was released in 2014.

