Nicki Minaj Quotes Remy Ma Lyrics and Fans Are Confused

Nicki Minaj is quoting lyrics from Remy Ma on Instagram, leaving fans confused about her intentions.

Nicki Minaj Quotes "Ms. Martin" Lyrics

On Tuesday (Nov. 7), Nicki Minaj went on her Instagram Story and shared the post: "Look over your shoulder I'm in da Rover. It's OVER b!ch," punctuating her post with the release date for her Pink Friday 2 album. The words are actually Remy Ma lyrics from the song "Ms. Martin" off Big Pun's 2000 sophomore album Yeeeah Baby.

Nicki Minaj posts Remy Ma lyrics. NickiMinaj/Twitter loading...

Fans React to Nicki Minaj Posting Remy Ma Lyric

Fans on social media have been offering opinions on what the post could mean.

"I hope this hag was paying homage to Remy & not stealing bars," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on the topic.

"Is Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma Beef over?" another person questioned.

"Nahhh no cap if Remy Ma is on Nicki Minaj album ima break my phone dawg," another post reads.

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's Beef Explained

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma's beef dates back to 2007, when Nicki appeared to diss Remy on her "Dirty Money Freestyle." Following years of back and forth subliminals, Remy released the Nicki Minaj diss song "Shether" in February of 2017. The following month, Remy put out another diss titled "Another One." The same month, Nicki clapped back on the song "No Frauds."

Later that year, Remy dissed Nicki at Hot 97's Summer Jam. Nicki would return the favor at Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash in Atlanta. Th beef would continue that August when Remy took shots at Nicki at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Things have died down since then, with Remy saying she has no ill feelings toward Nicki during an interview in 2018.

See more reactions to Nicki Minaj quoting Remy Ma lyrics on social media below.

Social Media Users React to Nicki Minaj Quoting Remy Ma Lyrics