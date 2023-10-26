YouTuber Tasha K Claims She Tried to Mediate Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Beef

YouTuber Tasha K claims she tried to mediate the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef, apparently to no avail.

Tasha K Opens Up in Emotional Social Media Post

On Wednesday (Oct. 25), YouTuber Tasha K, who owes Cardi B $4 million from a defamation lawsuit, went online and shared her thoughts in an emotional post that has her name trending on X, formerly known as Twitter. One of the topics she touched on was the Nicki Minaj and Cardi beef, which Tasha claims she tried to help quell.

"I truly want to see Nicki and Cardi," Tasha K says in the clip below. "And I've said this to Nicki and she didn't like it...I said, 'You and Cardi are the same.' She was like, 'What?' I said, 'You are the same. But, the difference is, I'm giving you grace and I hold her accountable, but you're older.'"

"They are truly the same, and they have good traits and they make people excited," she continued. "They get their brands excited, but one who is experienced is not sharing her wisdom with someone who's young and up-and-coming. And I know that's hard for her because of how the industry tore her down. But Nicki has the tools and the resources to help pull this young lady up. And even if she helps to pull her up, it's not gonna pull Nicki the f**k down."

Read More: Kanye West Claims Cardi B Is an Industry Plant Sent by Illuminati to Replace Nicki Minaj in Leaked Documentary Video

Tasha K's Viral Video

Tasha K's emotional video has gone viral. In it, she also takes up for Cardi B who recently shared some concerning posts on social media after being bombarded by trolls. The YouTube personality said she reached out to Cardi with words of encouragement.

Cardi B sued popular YouTuber Tasha K back in 2019 for defamation after Tasha made a blog post accusing Cardi B of being a prostitute the previous year. Cardi B won the suit in January of 2022. Tasha apologized to Cardi B earlier this year.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Pushes Back Pink Friday 2 Album Release Date

See YouTuber Tasha K talk about speaking with Nicki Minaj about her beef with Cardi B below.

Watch a Snippet From Tasha K's Emotional Post