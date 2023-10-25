Nicki Minaj Pushes Back Pink Friday 2 Album Release Date

Nicki Minaj fans will have to wait a bit longer for her new Pink Friday 2 album, as the head Barb has revealed she has pushed back the release date.

Nicki Minaj Announces Album Delay

On Tuesday night (Oct. 24), Nicki Minaj issued another update to fans about her new album. The highly anticipated LP is now dropping in December.

"The new album date for this incredible body of work that I'm so proud of is on a very special day to me and to the Barbz," Nicki said in an Instagram Live clip, which can be seen below. "It will come out on my birthday. Pink Friday 2, I'm so happy to announce, will be out on my birthday."

Nicki Minaj's birthday is Dec. 8.

Pink Friday 2 Release Date Changes

Pink Friday 2 was initially scheduled to drop in October. In July, Nicki announced she moved the date back to Nov. 17.

"Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days," she tweeted. "Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out so…here it goes: MY NEW ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED ON 11.17.23- and she shall be called: #PinkFriday2."

In September, Nicki dropped the single "The Last Time I Saw You." She later previewed the song "Big Difference" while hosting and performing at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Last week, she released the new freestyle "For All the Barbz" featuring Drake and Chief Keef.

The announcement of PF2 now dropping on Dec. 8 comes on the heels of Lil Wayne announcing he will be dropping his collab album with 2 Chainz, Welcome 2 Collegrove, on Nov. 17.

See Nicki Minaj reveal she has delayed her new album again below.

Watch Nicki Minaj Announce Pink Friday 2's New Release Date