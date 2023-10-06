Fans React to Nicki Minaj Not Being on Drake’s For All the Dogs Album

The Nicki Minaj guest appearance on For All The Dogs that Drake teased before the album arrive apparently did not make the cut, and fans are pissed.

Drake and Nicki Minaj Reunion Deferred

On Friday (Oct. 6), Drake released his highly anticipated For All the Dogs album, which features guest appearances from J. Cole, 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Lil Yatchy, Yeat and others. Noticeably missing is Nicki Minaj, who Drake said would be on the album back in July. The LP does feature collabs with two other women: Sexyy Red and SZA.

Fans React to Nicki Minaj Not Being on For All the Dogs

Fans, especially the Barbz, are livid about Nicki's absence.

"WHERE TF IS NICKI MINAJ COLLAB AT???? DRAKE?!? MUTED. BLOCKED. REPORTED," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Once again Drake used the Barbz, oh Nicki Minaj, I'm sorry girl," another person posted.

"It’s 6am and I’m already upset wtf Drake @NICKIMINAJ do something quick," another X user posted in disgust.

Drake Hints at a Nicki Minaj Reunion During It's All a Blur Tour

Back in July, during his Detroit stop on his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, Drake paused the show to update fans on his For All the Dogs album. In a moment that was captured on video, the Grammy-winning superstar revealed that Nicki Minaj will be featured on his project.

"I'ma give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight ’cause I got a lot of love for Detroit," he told the rabid crowd. "Me and Nicki Minaj did our very first song in like a really long time, I'm excited about that."

"I got a lot of love for her," he added as the crowd cheered.

Drake and Nicki Minaj Haven't Collaborated on a New Song Together in Six Years

The last time Drake and Nicki Minaj unleashed a new song together was on 2021's "Seeing Green," which was part of Nicki's Beam Me Up Scotty rerelease and also featured a stellar verse from Lil Wayne. Prior to that, it had been four years since Drake hopped on Minaj's "No Frauds" with Lil Wayne in 2017. Nicki Minaj did do a quick vocal feature on Drake's song "Papi's Home" from his 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, but she didn't rap on it.

Other standout collabs between Drizzy and Nicki in the past include 2009's "Best I Ever Had (Remix)," 2010's "Moment 4 Life," and 2014's "Truffle Butter," among many others.

Peep fans' reaction to Drake not having a Nicki Minaj feature on For All the Dogs below.

