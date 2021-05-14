Nicki Minaj Drops Three New Songs, One With Drake and Lil Wayne – Listen

The game's been missing Nicki Minaj. On Friday (May 14), the Young Money rapper makes her return with new music.

Nicki finally released her 2008 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, to streaming services but with some additions. This version features some new songs including "Seeing Green" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, "Fractions" and "Crocodile Tears (Remix)" with Skillibeng.

Following a four-month hiatus from social media, Nicki first announced the new music was afoot on Monday (May 10) via Instagram. She posted a photo of herself seemingly nude covered by pillows that was simply captioned "Friday." She's been continuously promoting the new music in. new posts on social media in the days leading up to its release. She also did an Instagram Live session in the hour before the mixtape dropped that included a conversation with Drake.

This is a welcomed sign from Nicki fans who have been fiending for music from Harajuku Barbie, especially after there were rumblings that she would retire in 2019. The last year-and-a-half has been a life-changing time for Nicki outside of music. Last September, she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcome their first child, a boy.

She also faced family legal issues in January of 2020, when her brother, Jelani Maraj, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being convicted of a predatory sexual assault. In February of this year, her father, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in New York.

During that timeframe, Nicki has only appeared sparingly on tracks, most notably making appearances on 6ix9ine's "Trollz," Mike Will Made-It's "What That Speed 'Bout!?" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and releasing her own single "Yikes."

Now, the queen is back.

Listen to the updated version of Nicki Minaj's Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape below.

