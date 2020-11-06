YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj Release New Song “What That Speed Bout!?”: Listen

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj join forces.

On Friday (Nov. 6), the 21-year-old Baton Rouge, La. rhymer and New York native unleash a new single titled "What That Speed Bout!?" In the nearly three-minute track, the two rappers go hard over the Mike WiLL Made-It and 30 Roc-produced beat.

"If you keep it real, say your need, I'll pay the cost/Ten thousand for her to go shopping, ain't nothing to worry 'bout," YoungBoy raps over the active track. "If it's a problem, get it poppin', blow the curb out/I spеnd the whole day with you layin' in the loft/Not onе, not two, girl, you/I wanna see you take it off."

Nicki keeps the same energy on the second verse. "This that forty vaccine you could get shot/Since you wanna be stuntin' like a big shot," Nicki raps. "This that pretty little joint from the Southside/Fuck a quarantine all my niggas outside/If I'm sittin' on your face keep your mouth wide."

The song is slated to appear on Mike Will's forthcoming LP. "What That Speed Bout!?" is the same single that was teased by Nicki earlier this year on social media in the summer. Nicki raised eyebrows when she shared a similar image of herself and NBA YoungBoy in their futuristic wardrobe. It turns out those were shots from the song's video, which has also been released. The original post introducing the song has since been deleted. But the announcement did come after Nicki announced she was pregnant with her firstborn.

Nicki Minaj shared word of the song's impending arrival on Instagram earlier this week, when she posted a picture of herself and NBA YoungBoy to announce the single. "#WhatThatSpeedBout THURSDAY NIGHT 🚨🚨🚨🚨 NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL 👅👅👅🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥⚡️⚡️⚡️☄️," she wrote on the social media platform.

This is Nicki's second song appearance since giving birth in September, following her guest spot on Sada Baby's "Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)." The Queens rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child into the world on Sept. 30. Nicki has kept her child out of the public eye, but shared the news last month that she gave birth to a boy.

Listen to YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Nicki Minaj's "What That Speed Bout!?" below.