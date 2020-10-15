Nicki Minaj Reveals She Gave Birth to a Boy

Nicki Minaj has revealed the gender of her firstborn child.

On Thursday (Oct. 15), Nicki announced she gave birth to a baby boy. In a post shared to her Instagram account, the 37-year-old rapper thanked her famous friends for all their support and baby gifts. She also disclosed that her baby has the X and one Y chromosome.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time," Nicki wrote in the caption. " It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world."

The lauded rapper gave birth to her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, on Sept. 30. Most of the details regarding the delivery were kept on a need-to-know basis, but some details are beginning to surface. The New York rhymer confirmed on Instagram in July that she was pregnant. The rhymer announced she was with child with photographs taken by famed photographer and music video director David LaChapelle.

Before Nicki confirmed she was expecting, fans began speculating on social media about her rumored pregnancy. It wasn't until she appeared in the "Trollz" music video with 6ix9ine that fans assumed she was hiding her baby bump in certain visual scenes. She later posted a still image from the video shoot, which caused fans to speculate further before Nicki revealed the news herself.

The baby's name has yet to be announced. Congratulations are still in order for Nicki Minaj and her husband.