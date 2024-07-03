Lil Mama blames Nicki Minaj for Influencing a generation of "musical prostitutes" in response to the performances at the 2024 BET Awards.

Lil Mama Reacts to Dee-1 Post

On Monday (July 1), Louisiana rapper Dee-1 shared a post on Instagram where he criticizes the 2024 BET Awards in song form due to the multiple number of sexually charged performances from female rap artists at the awards show on Sunday (June 30).

"I turned on the award show and things I seen on the screen could make me cause of scene ’cause it was so obscene," he raps as clips of performances from Sexyy Red, Latto, Ice Spice and more play. "We call women queens but we celebrate the prostitution of their bodies/I seen people thanking God but none of their music was godly."

Lil Mama responded to the video in the comment section, agreeing with Dee's sentiment.

"Then gave Nicki an award for leading this pack. Corporate 'BARS' be going over our head. They laughing at us for sure!" she wrote.

She continued, "Key word… THIS Pack. These young women are not influenced by Kim. Nicki is influenced by Kim. These women are 23. What major musical prostitutes do you remember from the last 15years. Who do you think they watched corporate give a platform and flowers for slitting out. Be forreal. Like I said they are laughing at us and the award was a ‘thanks to you, now we have 7,8, 9 of em.'”

She concluded by saying she hopes these women one day understand their worth. "God Is the Greatest and these women are gonna wake up and realize that they are worth more than any price tag," the "Lip Gloss" rhymer added. "Sometimes we can’t see ourselves. We are just living… so I can [understand] how this can happen and feel normal."

Female Rappers Dominate 2024 BET Awards Performances

Sexxy Red, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Latto, Ice Spice and more graced the stage at the 2024 BET Awards, which was dominated by female rap performances that featured an abundance of gyrating backsides and NSFW lyrics. Despite not attending the event, Nicki Minaj won the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

Check out Dee-1's post and Lil Mama's response below.

