Deb Antney Says She Tried to Get Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim to Squash Beef, Nicki Responds

Nicki Minaj responded to her former manager Deb Antney after Antney said she tried to get Nicki and Lil' Kim to squash their beef.

On Sunday (June 30), Deb Antney said in an interview on Unwine With Tasha K that she once tried to squash the longstanding feud between Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim. However, it didn't work out.

"I think that we would all love to see that, but people would have to be willing to do that," Antney said when Tasha K asked if Cardi B, Lil' Kim and Nicki could all make amends. "To be perfectly honest with you, and she's gonna kill me for even saying this, but I did reach out to Kim."

Antney then shook her head to imply that the attempted resolution didn't work out.

Nicki responded to her former manager's claims soon after, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she "left out the biggest part of the story."

"I didn't ask you to do a thing!" Nicki wrote in the lengthy tweet. "You told me after the fact & I screamed on you & told you if you reach out to ppl now that you're being seen around me, they will think it's coming from me so never do that again w/o discussing with me first. I said I'd never want that & that now she'd think that message came from me which is not cool."

She continued by promoting her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and claimed it was "Highest tour by a female rapper in history."

"You laughed it off & said her & foxy should come out I said no," Nicki continued. "I'd only want foxy come out on stage with me she's like family to me. No disrespect. God for life. Stop using my name for clickbait in 2024. We get it!!!!! I'm dat b**ch!!!!!! How dare you? Interviews? Chiiiiiiiiii Woo Wee!!!! This world, man, this world."

Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim Have Beefed for Years

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim stems all the way back to Nicki's 2008 mixtape Sucka Free. On the cover of the project, Nicki Minaj is seen squatting in a bra and panties similar to an ad for Kim's 1996 Hardcore album. The pair reportedly met and spoke at a Lil Wayne concert, and it's unclear exactly what was said but the beef only escalated from there. Nicki threw some jabs at Lil' Kim on Diddy's "Hello Good Morning (Remix)" in 2010. Kim then responded at a club appearance in Nicki Minaj's hometown and the diss tracks started flying left and right from there.

While the beef has simmered in recent years, Kim said in 2021 that she'd be happy to step into the Verzuz ring against Nicki to settle things once and for all.

See Deb Antney talk about trying to get Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim to make amends and Nicki's response below.

Watch Deb Antney Speak About Trying to Get Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim to Squash Beef

See Nicki Minaj's Response to Debra Antney