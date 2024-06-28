Megan Thee Stallion Seems to Fire Back at Nicki Minaj on New Album

Megan Thee Stallion appears to diss Nicki Minaj on her new album Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion Seems to Throw Shots at Nicki Minaj

On Friday (June 28), Megan Thee Stallion released her third album, which features the track "Rattle." On verse two of the track, which can be heard below, Hot Girl Meg appears to have a few bars for her nemesis Nicki Minaj.

"See you doin' good, wanna f**k up your energy (F*ck up your energy)/Rich bitches better watch they back/'Cause they'll f**k 'round, be laid up with your enemy (Girl)," Megan raps on the LilJuMadeDaBeat-produced track. "Damn, b**ch, it been four years (Four years)/Worry 'bout your man and your kid (Your kid)/Your life must be borin' as f**k if you still reminiscin' 'bout sh*t that we did/And I ain't worried 'bout the bitter-b**ch link-up (Uh-uh)/Y'all h*es earned them seats in the fan club (Ah)/Ain't got no tea on me, this h*e think she TMZ."

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj Beef Explained

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj linked up on their only collab "Hot Girl Summer" four years ago. However, in 2021 tensions arose when Nicki appeared to diss Megan on the song "Seeing Green" and later claimed Megan urged her to drink while she was pregnant, which Megan denied. After more subliminal shots, earlier this year, Megan dropped the song chart-topping single "Hiss" where she shades Nicki. The Young Money rapper clapped back on "Big Foot."

Check out Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Rattle" where she seems to diss Nicki Minaj below.

Stream Megan Thee Stallion's "Rattle"