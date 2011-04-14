What’s Beef?: A Timeline of Lil’ Kim and Nicki Minaj’s Feud

Beef. In hip-hop, it’s what’s for breakfast, lunch and dinner— even if you’re a vegetarian. After all, the lyrical jabs and expletive-laden disses are what make an argument about which MC outshines another that much better. When looking at the feuds of the moment, the war of words between Lil’ Kim and Nicki Minaj is at the top of the list. While the beef escalated in 2010, looking back at 2007 promo photos of Nicki, critics and fans can argue it's been bubbling since back then.

For those living under a rock, or not up to speed on the latest developments in this here cat fight, XXLMag.com gets down to the nitty-gritty to document the ongoing feud between these two female MCs.

