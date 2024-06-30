Latto Performs ‘Sunday Service’ and ‘Big Mama’ at the 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards features some huge performances and Big Latto was one of them.

Latto Performs "Sunday Service" and "Big Mama" at 2024 BET Awards

This year, the stars popped out for the 2024 BET Awards, which went down live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (June 28). Latto hit the stage and performed "Sunday Service" and "Big Mama" at the star-studded event.

Adorned in an elegant full-length fur coat, the Atlanta rapper commenced her elegant set with the introspective track, "Sunday Service." During her performance, Latto delved into reflective lyrics about her formative years and the obstacles she had to overcome to become one of the top spitters in the rap game.

The ATL rhymer then segued into an energetic rendition of "Big Mama," which got the crowd hyped. Dressed in a shimmering leopard-printed outfit, Latto swung a pair of panties onstage while she rapped, "On some Andre 3K s**t, man, where the f**k are my panties at?/'Cause I ain't wearin' none, I ain't wearin' none/I ain't wearin' none, I ain't wearin' none."

Latto's entire performance can be seen below.

Also, later in the telecast, Latto performed a special rendition of Usher's 2004 hit "Yeah" with a rendition of Ludacris' classic verse on the song during an all-female tribute to the veteran R&B crooner who was being honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

Latto is spinning the block after putting it down at the annual award show last year. For her 2023 set, she performed her then-new single "Put It on Da Floor." The "Big Energy" rapper's night didn't stop there and also included her winning the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award over GloRilla, Ice Spice, Cardi B, Coi Leray, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

Female Rappers Dominate 2024 BET Awards Performances

Performances at this year's BET Awards are filled with rappers who are nominated in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category. Of the eight nominees that include Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Sexyy Red, all but Nicki, Doja and Cardi will be performing. Other MCs slated to hit the stage include Will Smith and Lauryn Hill.

Check out Latto performing "Sunday Service" and "Big Mama" at the 2024 BET Awards below.

Watch Latto's 2024 BET Awards Set