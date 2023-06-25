Latto wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards tonight.

On Sunday (June 25), Latto took home the crown at the 2023 BET Awards, which were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The prestigious honor has become one of the most competitive awards categories in the hip-hop industry.

Who Was Nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards?

Latto's big win in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category finds her beating out a bevy of rappers who all very easily could've found themselves in the same position at this year's BET Awards. The completely stacked category included nominees like Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

Latto's Acceptance Speech for Winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards

After being presented the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist by the cast of Sistas in front of a lively crowd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Latto said the "category is going crazy this year."

"Shout-out to some of the women I think should've been nominated," Latton said. "Doechii, I love you, baby. Maya The Don, Flo Milli. Oh my god, I can' think. Mello Buckzz, TiaCorine. Shout-out to all the women. We killin' it. This is the year of the female, the year of women. Hopefully we gon' see an all-female tour, you feel me? Very soon. Keep killin' it."

Why Did Latto Win the Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards?

Over the past year, Latto has successfully elevated in the rap game. Touring, new singles and collabs have kept her name buzzing. In February, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. Latto also dropped the track "Lottery" that month. She joined Lola Brooke on the remix to "Don't Play With It," which also features Yung Miami, in March. Her most recent hit, "Put It on Da Floor," has brought Latto more critical acclaim. The track, which arrived in April, received a special remix with Cardi B called "Put It on Da Floor Again." Hitting No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song's most popular lyrics, "Rip me out the plastic, I been actin' brand new," has been quoted across social media countless times, and has only added to the song's ubiquity.

Who Was Last Year's Winner for the Best Male Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards?

While Latto currently celebrates being the newly crowned BET Awards winner for Best Female Artist of the Year, she takes the torch from last year's winner, Megan Thee Stallion. In 2022, the category also included this year's nominees, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Latto. Doja Cat and Saweetie were also in the running at last year's BET Awards.

Watch Latto Win Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards Below