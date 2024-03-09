Drake and Latto's sister Brooklyn Nikole are sparking dating rumors after being spotted at a restaurant together.

Dating Rumors Spark Between Drake and Latto's Sister

On Friday (March 8), a video popped up on social media featuring Drake and Latto's sister, Brooklyn Nikole, spotted together leaving a restaurant. In the clip, which can be viewed below, someone at the establishment secretly recorded Drizzy and his entourage leaving the restaurant.

The video has now sparked rumors that the 37-year-old rap superstar is dating the 21-year-old model. Addtionally, fans seem to have noted that Drake referenced Nikole in his verse on 4batz's remix of “Act II: Date @ 8."

Drake Seems to Reference Brooklyn Nikole on 4batz's Remix Track

Following the sighting of Drake and Brooklyn Nikole together, fans possibly discovered a lyrical reference to Nikole made by Drizzy on 4batz's remix of "Act II: Date @ 8."

In the song, the Toronto rap superstar raps, "How you get all of that body and face, though?/What kinda water they servin' in ClayCo?"

For those who don't know, "ClayCo" is Clayton County, Georgia where Brookyn Nikole is from. Drake may have met the fashion model through 21 Savage, who is reportedly dating Latto. It's possible that during Drake and 21's tour together last year, Drake may have cross paths with Nikole.

See Drake and Brooklyn Nikole Spotted Together at a Restaurant

Listen to 4batz's "Act II: Date @ 8" Remix Featuring Drake