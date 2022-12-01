21 Savage Says He Doesn’t Have a ‘Celebrity Girlfriend’ Amid Latto Dating Rumors

Despite the ongoing rumors that 21 Savage is dating Latto, the Atlanta rapper recently said he doesn't have a "celebrity girlfriend."

On Thursday (Nov. 1), gossip page The Neighborhood Talk shared an audio clip of 21 Savage during a Clubhouse chat session, emphatically denying that he has a "celebrity girlfriend." His remark comes as there have been widespread rumors that the Her Loss creator is dating Grammy-nominated rapper Latto.

"I don't do all the antics and shit. I don't got a celebrity girlfriend," he declared. "I'm not finna be out everywhere. I'm not dropping music every other week. I'm not going on [Instagram] Live talking about niggas every other week."

"Me and Nas been talking about music, on my kids, way before all of that shit happened," he continued. "We, like, been figuring out how we was going to do a song, before this, on my mama."

21 is referring to his controversial remark during a Clubhouse session where he said that Nas wasn't relevant to the younger rap fans. The 30-year-old rhymer's comment sparked a huge online debate. On Tuesday (Nov.29), Nas dropped his collaborative track with 21 called "One Mic, One Gun," produced by Hit-Boy, which fans both young and old celebrated on social media.

21 Savage maintained that he always had respect for the Queensbridge legend and been a fan of music for years and vice versa.

"I been had his number, he been telling him he was a fan of my shit, I been telling him the same thing before all of this shit happened," he said. "That's why he didn't take what I say in no disrespectful way 'cause he knew what I was trying to say, 'cause I ain't even that type of nigga."

That's good to know. Hopefully, they'll record more collaborative songs together.

Listen to 21 Savage Deny That He Has a Celebrity Girlfriend Below