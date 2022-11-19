21 Savage Stops Basketball Game Against Waka Flocka Flame After Accusing Waka’s Team of Repeatedly Fouling Him

In a hilarious video, 21 Savage got upset and stopped a basketball game against Waka Flocka Flame after accusing Waka's b-ball team of repeatedly fouling him.

On Friday (Nov. 18), a clip surfaced on social media of 21 Savage getting angry and stopping a basketball game after accusing Waka Flocka Flame's team of repeatedly fouling him. The video is from Revolt TV's basketball tournament show The Crew League, which premiered on YouTube on Friday. 21's team Slaughtergang was playing against Waka's team Brick Squad in the Crew League's Championship Finals of the season.

During the game, the refs kept fouling 21 Savage on several different plays. After a while, the Atlanta rapper became visibly upset by the repeated foul calls, and walked off the court and sat on the bench, which halted play. He then accused Waka's team of repeatedly fouling him and threatening to beat up the refs.

A league rep then told 21 if he doesn't play, his team would forfeit the match. The Her Loss creator was defiant and wouldn't budge. "I ain't forfeiting shit," he seethed. "They better find somebody to play with."

After much back and forth between him and Waka's team, 21 changed his mind and jumped back into the game.

"That's what I'm talkin' about, you's a real nigga," said a thankful Waka. "You ain't doin' nothin' but foulin," 21 responded, adding, "you must have paid the refs."

In the end, Waka's Brick Squad team defeated 21's Slaughterhouse team 22-20 to win the Championship trophy and get crowned "King of the A." And there were no hard feelings between 21 Savage and Waka Flocka Flame.

However, some fans thought it was hilarious that 21 Savage is playing basketball and crying about fouls.

"Nah 21 Savage playin basketball is hilarious [cry laughing emojis] dude air balled a free throw & he mad about fouls [loudly crying face emojis]," tweeted one person.

Watch 21 Savage's Team Play Against Waka Flocka's Team in The Crew League Season Finale Below