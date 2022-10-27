New Hip-Hop Releases November 2022

It's difficult to believe there are only two months left in 2022. As the final quarter pushes forward, some of your favorite artists are putting out new music before the page turns on the year.

Drake and 21 Savage will kick off the first weekend of the month with the release of their joint album, Her Loss, on Nov. 4. The duo announced the project on Oct. 22 with a message displayed during the visual for their Honestly, Nevermind duet "Jimmy Cooks." The album was initially slated to drop on Oct. 28, but it was delayed due to Drizzy's engineer Noah "40" Shebib coming down with COVID while mixing and mastering the release.

Nevertheless, Drake and 21 look to build on the popularity of their handful of previous collabs, which include "Sneakin," "Mr. Right Now," "Knife Talk" and the aforementioned "Jimmy Cooks." Drake is looking to get back in rap mode after delivering a dance album over the summer. 21 Savage last put out a full-length project in 2020 in Savage Mode 2 with Metro Boomin. Last year, he dropped the EP, Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack.

Nas and Hit-Boy proved to possess a wining formula, having already delivered three collab projects in the form of the Grammy-winning King's Disease (2020), the Grammy-nominated King's Disease 2 (2021) and Magic (2021). The celebrated rapper-producer duo will continue their run in November with the release of their fourth creation, King's Disease 3. Both artists announced the album on Instagram on Oct. 18, only sharing what could be the cover art for the forthcoming project along with the release date, Nov. 11.

Nas initially teased KD3 on the Magic track "Ugly" where he rapped, "I’m on offense every day until I see the love/KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz."

Fans can expect more of the same razor sharp bars and elite production found on the first three releases.

Just a week before Thanksgiving, Roddy Ricch returns with a banquet of potential bangers on his new mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3, on Nov. 18. The third mixtape in the series, which began in 2017, has been teased by the Compton, Calif. rapper for a while now. Last month, he explained the delay on Instagram in a screenshot of a text conversation with his management.

"The label don’t wanna count Feed Tha Streets 3 as album cuz it’s always been a mixtape series but the fans need it so let’s drop when I get off tour,” the message reads.

Roddy Ricch has been steadily pumping out music in the lead up to the tape's release including the singles "Ghetto Superstar" featuring G Herbo and Doe Boy, "Stop Breathing" and "Aston Martin Truck."

Check out all the November 2022 new album releases from Run The Jewels, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Dave East and more below.